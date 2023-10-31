Fans Split On Detroit Lions Alternate Monday Night Football Uniform/Helmet Combo

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions debuted an … interesting? … helmet/uniform combination on Monday Night Football in their match against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Lions are wearing a blue helmet (dubbed “Honolulu Blue,” which I legitimately learned about on Monday night) with a throwback logo on the side. They paired that with an all-gray uniform.

My opinion: the combination is horrible. The helmet color is actually pretty cool, to be honest. But, the logo is terrible. I understand the idea of a throwback, but sometimes logos are retired for a reason. In this case, hopefully the Lions realized that the logo is an eyesore.

Detroit Lions debuted an alternate uniform combination on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A very informal poll of a couple of OutKick staffers revealed that they felt the same way that I do. The blue helmet doesn’t work with the gray uniforms.

Not only that, but the gray uniforms themselves aren’t very good. One colleague said the pants look like “1980s sweatpants.”

Not even the properly-colored helmet could save them.

That said, social media weighed in. And, to my shock, there were some that actually liked the Lions Monday Night Football gear. Most people liked the helmets, though.

These Lions helmets are fantastic. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 31, 2023

These helmets go crazy idc what anyone says.



If you a hater now – just wait til we get new alternates next season



🧊🦁 pic.twitter.com/BWuru1ODaY — Ben – OnePride🦁 (@DETLions1pride) October 31, 2023

These Lions helmets are 🔥🔥 — Damon Benning (@damonbenning) October 31, 2023

A lot of people agreed with me and my OutKick colleagues, believing that the combination makes little sense.

The Lions' blue helmets are so good, and the gray uniforms are so bad. pic.twitter.com/JRVqf7deoC — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 31, 2023

My quick Lions uniform critique:

– Helmet color 👍

– Helmet logo 👎

* belongs on merch, not on a helmet

– Facemask 👍

– Uniform 💩 pic.twitter.com/uGqwVY75kt — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) October 31, 2023

Damn These Lions Helmets would go so much better with blue jerseys. — Deaconator (@Deaconator44) October 31, 2023

We established this months ago but the Lions blue helmets would be paired so much better with anything besides all grey everything



and especially not wearing all grey below the neck against a white and silver team — Ryan McDonnell (@RyanMcD29) October 31, 2023

I can't decide if I like this Lions helmet, but I do know I hate that it is paired with the awful all gray uniforms. pic.twitter.com/0MqxbRl9tW — 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙚𝙩 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩 (@HelmetAddict) October 31, 2023

The Lions helmets and uniforms are cool, but not while worn together lol — Kyle Quinn (@Kyle_QuinnWIP) October 31, 2023

One person (that I saw) actually likes the gray uniforms and hates the helmets, which is not an opinion I saw coming.

The @Lions single handedly ruined a top 5 uniform in all of football with those goofy blue helmets.#MNF @RobbySilv @top_dogs11 pic.twitter.com/BCWCdH8HbY — Jai Shields (@TheJShield) October 31, 2023

The helmet hate came in too, though.

What are those Lions helmets? pic.twitter.com/AtKRrW0VRw — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) October 31, 2023

Hate to say it but these Lions helmets look like Nespresso pods — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 31, 2023

A Lions alternate blue helmet is fine in a vacuum. But just because a logo is old doesn't mean it's good. And this one looks especially off on a helmet. pic.twitter.com/aUFotYdYiI — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) October 31, 2023

Thankfully, we got all that out of the way. We do the hard-hitting reporting here at OutKick and the Detroit Lions uniforms might be the most interesting thing about this Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.