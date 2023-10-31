Fans Split On Detroit Lions Alternate Monday Night Football Uniform/Helmet Combo

Videos by OutKick
The Detroit Lions debuted an … interesting? … helmet/uniform combination on Monday Night Football in their match against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Lions are wearing a blue helmet (dubbed “Honolulu Blue,” which I legitimately learned about on Monday night) with a throwback logo on the side. They paired that with an all-gray uniform.
My opinion: the combination is horrible. The helmet color is actually pretty cool, to be honest. But, the logo is terrible. I understand the idea of a throwback, but sometimes logos are retired for a reason. In this case, hopefully the Lions realized that the logo is an eyesore.
A very informal poll of a couple of OutKick staffers revealed that they felt the same way that I do. The blue helmet doesn’t work with the gray uniforms.
Not only that, but the gray uniforms themselves aren’t very good. One colleague said the pants look like “1980s sweatpants.”
Not even the properly-colored helmet could save them.
Fans and analysts give their opinions on Detroit Lions Monday Night Football uniforms
That said, social media weighed in. And, to my shock, there were some that actually liked the Lions Monday Night Football gear. Most people liked the helmets, though.
A lot of people agreed with me and my OutKick colleagues, believing that the combination makes little sense.
One person (that I saw) actually likes the gray uniforms and hates the helmets, which is not an opinion I saw coming.
The helmet hate came in too, though.
Thankfully, we got all that out of the way. We do the hard-hitting reporting here at OutKick and the Detroit Lions uniforms might be the most interesting thing about this Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
