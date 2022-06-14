Detroit Lions Add WR-Turned-TE Devin Funchess

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that former second-round wide receiver Devin Funchess has signed with the team as a tight end.

He landed with the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 NFL Draft — drafted out of Michigan as a receiver, despite first joining the Wolverines as a tight end. Funchess was listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds when working as a tight end and named the Big Ten’s Tight End of the year after the 2013 season. In his final year, Funchess converted to wide receiver.

#Lions have signed free agent TE Devin Funchess. pic.twitter.com/961YKXRAmS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 14, 2022

Funchess’ best season in the NFL came in 2017 when he caught 840 receiving yards on 63 receptions, also playing all 16 games. He departed the Panthers after the 2018 season and joined the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal in 2019, only appearing in Week 1 for Indy.

Signing with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad as a receiver in November 2021, Funchess was cut one month later.

Since 2015, Funchess has recorded 164 catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns in 62 games.

Former first-round tight end TJ Hockenson was second on the Lions in receiving yards (583) last season.

Bolstering the tight ends group has demonstrated beneficial for a Jared Goff-led offense, as seen during his time in Los Angeles when he sparked chemistry with tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee.

