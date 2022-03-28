Detroit Knock City: Lions To Be Featured On ‘Hard Knocks’

The Detroit Lions will be the featured team in the 2022 training camp version of “Hard Knocks.”

The team announced the show will mark its 17th edition in Detroit with a five-episode season that debuts on Aug. 9.

ESPN reports that, based on NFL rules for ensuring cooperation with the show, the Lions were one of three teams that could not turn down an invitation from the documentary — the other two were the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

The team said the documentary will chronicle Lions training camp and the preseason as head coach Dan Campbell enters his second season leading the team, which includes an intriguing mix of young stars, established veterans, free-agent additions and rookie hopefuls.

“As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions,” said NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, Ken Rodgers. “The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer.”

Crews will head to the team’s training camp in Allen Park, Michigan in the next few months to begin filming.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

The Lions will be the 15th NFL team to have appeared on a season of “Hard Knocks.” The Dallas Cowboys have appeared three times — including last year —while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have each appeared twice. The Indianapolis Colts were the subject of the first in-season version of the show last fall.

