Desmond Ridder Tries To High Five Teammate, Gets Yelled At Instead During Heated Exchange

Tempers flared between Desmond Ridder and a teammate Sunday.

The Falcons were run off the field by the Jaguars to the tune of 23-7, and it was simply a very ugly game for Ridder and Atlanta.

The young QB finished the game with 191 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a 10.7 QBR.

He also got yelled at by Mack Hollins. Ridder attempted to give Hollins a high five near the end of the first half, and the Atlanta receiver wasn’t having any of it.

Instead of returning Ridder’s high five, Hollins yelled at him in a very heated moment.

dude, mack hollins wanted none of this desmond ridder high five after he missed him on the post pic.twitter.com/mxd4Vg14XV — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 1, 2023

Mack Hollins yells at Desmond Ridder.

After the game, Hollins addressed the situation, and claimed it was nothing more than frustrations boiling over.

“To play at a level that’s not our standard is frustrating. So, I let that frustration out any time that comes to me,” Hollins explained while also framing it as not that big of a deal.

I asked Mack Hollins about this moment postgame. He said his emotions were not directed at Desmond Ridder (and he was surprised I saw it that way — but he probably hadn't yet seen what clip was on TV).

Here's his full answer. https://t.co/HwLb9IcGvC pic.twitter.com/i3gJGAnYU9 — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 1, 2023

The Falcons now sit at 2-2, are fresh off a blowout loss to the Jaguars and the team’s starting QB got yelled at by a receiver.

It’s a less than ideal situation for the Falcons. It’s never a good thing when the team’s QB is getting yelled at by one of the guy’s he’s supposed to be getting the ball.

However, tensions are always bound to boil over whenever a team isn’t playing. Football is a passionate sport. Tempers will occasionally flare.

Desmond Ridder gets yelled at by Mack Hollins during loss to the Jaguars. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the season, Ridder has 744 passing yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and a 29.2 QBR. That’s pretty much awful across the board. If he doesn’t improve his play, there’s no doubt his teammates will continue to get on him. Next up is the Texans. He better hope the team can bounce back quickly.