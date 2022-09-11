75% Of Desmond Howard’s Laughable Playoff Picks Already Have A Loss

Desmond Howard’s projected College Football Playoff field is pretty much already toast.

The College GameDay host set the internet on fire when he predicted a CFP field of Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Baylor and Michigan.

Well, that doesn’t look great after Saturday.

I’m Desmond Howard and this is Jackass pic.twitter.com/NhR9ztCdmj — #15. Sebastian’s Pub (@SebastiansPub) August 27, 2022

Baylor lost to BYU, Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State and Pittsburgh lost to Tennessee. Unless all three somehow go undefeated the rest of the way, his playoff field is dead before week three even starts.

I think we all knew Desmond Howard made some absurd picks, but I’m not sure anyone expected things to go this poorly. Three fourths of his field is almost certainly already done.

Now, he’s clinging to Michigan to make the CFP or his entire field will be toast.

Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff picks get decimated by the end of week two. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is what happens when you try to get cute. This is what happens when you try to make waves. Instead of being right, your field is obliterated by the second Sunday of September.

If that’s not embarrassing for Desmond Howard, I don’t know what is.

Desmond Howard picked Texas A&M, Baylor, Pittsburgh and Michigan to go to the College Football Playoff. The first three all already have a loss. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Stick with the basics of different variations of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and then some teams you can maybe rotate in. Don’t get fancy with it or you’re going to be humiliated before the first full Sunday of the NFL season.