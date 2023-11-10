Desmond Howard Seethes, Believes SEC Would Look Other Way While Michigan Allegedly Cheated

Videos by OutKick

Desmond Howard thinks the Big Ten could learn a thing or two from the SEC running cover for major brands.

Howard, a former Michigan star, appeared on ESPN Friday to discuss allegations UM ran a massive cheating operation and he has one major problem:

The Big Ten won’t turn a blind eye like the SEC would.

Michigan continues to battle allegations the school cheated. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

No, that’s not an exaggeration. A man who is presumably paid a lot of money argued on national TV the SEC would just ignore any cheating complaints turned in by smaller schools in order to protect a national title contender like Alabama.

“This would never happen in the SEC. The SEC commissioner would never let Vanderbilt and Kentucky and all these other universities say you need to punish Nick Saban and Alabama right now. We know they’re on a quest to win the national championship, but to hell with that. You need to punish them right now. He would kick them right out of his office. That would never happen,” Howard said on “Get Up” while seething against the Big Ten.

Desmond Howard also used the SEC talking point with Paul Finebaum.



Desmond Howard uncorks scorching hot take on Michigan cheating scandal.

This is the drama college football fans crave. This is what gets people going, and I know that because these outrageous comments are currently trending.

Instead of laying out a case for why the allegations against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are false, Desmond Howard chose a different path.

The league should just ignore any cheating or cover it up like they *allegedly* would do in the SEC, according to the Michigan Heisman winner.

Does he think college football is “The Sopranos”? He’s out here advocating not for fairness across the board, but for the league to just pick and choose who is above punishment. This is FIFA level corruption, and that’s not a compliment.

Desmond Howard says the SEC would never treat Michigan like the Big Ten allegedly is. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, what is Howard talking about that there’s been no due process? The Big Ten served Michigan its notice that it was being investigated, Michigan responded within the 48 hour window and Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti is weighing his options. Desmond Howard is out here firing off heaters that don’t even make sense. This isn’t federal court. It’s college football. Let’s tape the brakes a bit.