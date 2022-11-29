DeShone Kizer Claims First Thing Aaron Rodgers Ever Said To Him Was ‘Do You Believe In 9/11?’

DeShone Kizer spent one season as a backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in 2018. As Aaron Rodgers’ backup, the two got to know each other pretty well, but their relationship got off to an extremely unorthodox start thanks to Rodgers asking him about conspiracy theories.

Kizer recently sat down with Adam Breneman for an interview and claimed that the first thing Rodgers ever said to him was “do you believe in 9/11?”

After Kizer said he did believe in the terrorist attack, Rodgers apparently responded by saying “you should read up on that.”

“He was like ‘You should read up on that,’ and then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like ‘wow I don’t know where this is going,'” Kizer explained.

“What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. We really bonded over that and started sharing some books, and we started talking about some other things. Some history, some business, some finance.”

Aaron Rodgers: A Very Unique Individual

Asking a stranger “do you believe in 9/11” is certainly one way to start a conversation.

For anyone that’s even loosely kept up with Aaron Rodgers over the years, Kizer’s story insinuating that the QB is a 9/11 denier is not at all surprising.

We’re talking about a guy in Rodgers that allegedly dates a woman who goes by ‘Blu of Earth’ who may or may not be a witch. That doesn’t compare to questioning the motives behind the 9/11 attacks, but you get the gist, Rodgers is a unique fella.

Rodgers never shies away from speaking his mind no matter how outlandish his thoughts are. He could care less about other people’s opinions or the media’s criticism of how he carries himself.