The NFL and NFLPA settled the Deshaun Watson disciplinary matter on Thursday by increasing Cleveland Browns quarterback’s suspension from six to 11 games.

After the news hit, Watson then gave contradictory statements on exactly how remorseful he is for breaking the NFL Conduct Policy by sexually assaulting or harassing at least two dozen Houston area massage therapists.

OutKick NFL columnist Armando Salguero joined OutKick 360 to discuss more.

Deshaun Watson’s Mixed Signals Should Concern NFL

