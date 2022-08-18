Deshaun Watson Apologizes In Statement, Stands On His Innocence In Person

Either Deshaun Watson is remorseful or he isn’t.

On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA settled the Watson disciplinary matter by increasing his suspension from six to 11 games. After the news hit, Watson then gave contradictory statements on exactly how remorseful he is for breaking the NFL Conduct Policy by sexually assaulting or harassing at least two dozen Houston area massage therapists.

Although the original NFL findings called Watson’s actions “predatory,” Watson said he’s not guilty of any wrongdoing.

“I continue to stand on my innocence,” Watson said.

Deshaun Watson continued to contend he never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone. He added that he settled 23 lawsuits from massage therapists and agreed to the punishment settlement so he could simply move on.

“Yeah, I’m moving on with my career and my life and I’m continuing to stand on my innocence,” Watson told reporters at a press conference in Cleveland. “Just because settlements and things like that happen doesn’t mean the person is guilty for anything.

“I feel like a person has the opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that and we proved that on the legal side and we just got to continue to move forward as an individual and as a person.”

Browns Owners: ‘We Respect Deshaun Watson’s Opinion’

It should be noted that NFL chief discipline officer Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge who handed down the initial six-game suspension, said one of the aggravating factors in making her decision was Watson’s “lack of expressed remorse.”

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke with reporters after Watson. Dee Haslam was asked if she agreed with Watson that he’s innocent.

“We respect his opinion,” Dee Haslam said. “I think in counseling he will grow and learn about what has happened. … Counseling is a process.”

It must be noted that mere minutes before Watson spoke to reporters in person the Browns released a statement in which Watson apologized for his actions.

“I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused,” the statement from Watson said. “I take responsibility for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field.”

Watson’s Agent Adds To Confusion

Watson agent David Mulugheta seemed to add to the feeling there’s no remorse in the Watson camp. Mulugheta tweeted how Robinson’s decision was already made before she even spoke with Watson.

“In our 1st call with the Judge she referred to “Deshaun’s pattern of behavior,” Mulugheta said. “Her mind was made up before we ever presented a counter.”

The reaction to that tweet was negative and Mulugheta deleted the tweet.

He replaced it with another tweet.

Deshaun has always stated he is innocent of sexual assault. Nothing has changed in what he said. He also said he is remorseful, the decisions he made have created this situation. The settlement allows him to move forward with his life and career. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) August 18, 2022

The replacement tweet suggests Watson continues to feel he’s innocent but is remorseful that his decisions have created this situation.

This is a word salad. One cannot be remorseful while also claiming innocence.

So now we have clarity: Deshaun Watson is sorry but believes he did nothing wrong.

