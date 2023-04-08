Deshaun Watson To Give Deposition In Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Videos by OutKick

Deshaun Watson is headed back to court.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback will give a deposition next week in the 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him by a licensed massage therapist.

Anissah M. Nguyen and the Universal Law Group filed the suit on behalf of “Jane Doe” in October 2022. The lawsuit alleges Watson attempted to solicit sex acts, including intercourse, with the plaintiff during a massage session in December 2020.

The court filing says Watson must bring records of communication between him and the plaintiff.

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

More than two dozen women accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Two grand juries declined to indict him, but he settled in court with 24 of the women.

Despite all these allegations, Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Prior to his trade to the Browns, Watson was a three-time Pro Bowler for the Houston Texans. He led the NFL in passing yards in 2020.

He served an 11-game suspension last season before playing in six games. The Browns went 3-3 with Watson at the helm. He threw for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns.

Since arriving in Cleveland, Watson has denied any wrongdoing in the lawsuits against him.