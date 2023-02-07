Videos by OutKick

Deshaun Watson is doing his best to hype people up on social media, but he might want to put his phone down.

The Cleveland Browns QB was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022 after he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct.

Watson eventually settled most of the lawsuits against him, and he never faced any criminal charges. Two different times, grand juries declined to indict. The Browns passer has also always maintained he never did anything wrong.

The talented passer managed to avoid trouble outside the NFL, but given the harsh criticism he’s faced since the allegations started coming out, you’d think he’d keep low.

Well, you’d be wrong because he’s on TikTok, and seemingly tried to flex in bizarre fashion.

Deshaun Watson claims 2023 is going to be huge for him.

Watson recently released a new TikTok video, and it’s a bit weird. Is it over the top? No, but it’s definitely out there.

In the video, he was drinking something and bobbing his head as he declared that 2023 ” ’bout to be a MOVIE.”

What does that mean? Not a clue, but he wants people to know he’s feeling himself.

Should Watson just log off social media?

Seriously, what was the goal with this video? What was the purpose? 2023 is going to be a movie? He sounds like a teenager who just went on their first vacation with their buddies and limited supervision.

He’s coming off a season where he was suspended for most of it, the Browns finished 7-10 and he didn’t exactly set the world on fire once he was back on the field.

In 2022, Watson threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions and completed just 58.2% of his passes in six games. That’s not ideal at all.

Deshaun Watson shares cringe TikTok video. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Perhaps instead of dropping TikTok videos, he should focus on turning his play around. Also, just from a PR standpoint, do you really want to be on social media after facing multiple allegations of misconduct?

It might be best to just go to work and let the results do the talking.

Deshaun Watson declares 2023 will be a movie. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Perhaps Deshaun Watson will come out on fire in 2023. Maybe he’ll prove all his critics wrong. Only time will tell, but dropping cringe TikTok videos is not a step in the right direction. He’s a grown man. Deshaun Watson isn’t a teenager who just got their first taste of alcohol. Very weird all the way around.