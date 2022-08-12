Deshaun Watson Reportedly Pushing For 8-Game Suspension, $5M Fine To Avoid One-Season Ban

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s legal defense is reportedly putting forth a settlement for Watson to accept an eight-game suspension and pay a fine of $5 million to avoid a heftier punishment from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Associated Press noted that the settlement is more of an outreach from Deshaun’s side than a mutual development, considering there are no ongoing negotiations between the NFL and his legal team.

After a week of the NFL media speculating on the discipline expected from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and appointed designee Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey Attorney General, Watson’s team is making a move to potentially avoid a one-year ban for his involvement in 24 lawsuits of sexual misconduct.

Deshaun Watson (4) of the Cleveland Browns takes off his helmet during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 09, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson took on the investigation to assign Watson a suspension and settled on six games, which many felt was too lenient.

The NFL appealed the decision days later, and is expected to announce its decision in the coming days.

“The league is seeking a minimum suspension of 17 games, a significant fine over $5 million and wants Watson to be required to undergo evaluation and treatment as determined by medical experts before he could be reinstated,” relayed the Press.

Goodell spoke on his decision to appeal Robinson’s six-game suspension.

“Because we’ve seen the evidence,” Goodell said on Tuesday, attending a meeting that introduced the new Denver Broncos ownership.”

“She (Robinson) was very clear about the evidence,” Goodell added. “She reinforced the evidence, that there was multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior.

“Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”

Watson will be on the field for Friday’s preseason opener between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

