Deshaun Watson Meeting With Panthers, Saints

The Deshaun Watson Tour is underway, as NFL free agency kicks off and teams begin making their pitch for the Houston Texans star quarterback.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watson will meet with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints within the next couple of days.

He has already repeatedly been linked to the Panthers, and the Saints remain fairly uncertain about the future of the position. A talent such as Watson, of course, would fix all that.

The Panthers and Saints will presumably be just the start. Several other teams are believed to be interested, including the Cleveland Browns, who have QB Baker Mayfield and probably running back Kareem Hunt to surrender. Those two alone would be an excellent starting point for the Texans. But right now, it’s all speculation, and with a no-trade clause in his contract, Watson can play a role in where he goes.

Last week, a grand jury chose not to indict Watson on a single criminal charge related to allegations of sexual misconduct from at least 22 women. However, he still faces a civil lawsuit, and that could impact his trade value. It is also too soon to say whether the NFL will suspend him for any amount of time.

So it is hard to know whether Watson will be available when next season begins. All we really know is that a number of teams want to find out.