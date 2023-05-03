Deshaun Watson May Face Civil Trial In Houston; Lawyer Tells ‘Internet Trolls’ To Take Note

Videos by OutKick

Deshaun Watson still isn’t out of the woods with regard to his sexual misconduct saga.

Still facing two standing lawsuits alleging serious harassment, the Cleveland Browns quarterback may soon be encountering one of his accusers in court after her attorney filed a motion seeking trial in Houston.

Motion Files To Land Watson Accuser’s Case in Court

Lauren Baxley refused to join the 23 women that settled with Watson. Baxley alleged that Watson exposed himself to her during a session in June 2020. She added that Watson forcibly made contact with her while he was naked.

Still wanting to hold the QB accountable against the harassment claims, Baxley looks to face off against Watson in court, attorney Tony Buzzbee announced on Tuesday.

The statement from Tony Buzbee — who represented the 23 women that settled with Watson — also made a point to address “internet trolls” supporting Watson. Buzbee previously called out ESPN’s Adam Schefter for posting tacit support of Watson (which Schefty later deleted).

“Today we filed a motion to put Lauren Baxley’s case on the trial docket, in the Houston court where it was originally filed,” Buzbee’s statement read, as relayed by Fox News Digital.

Buzbee added, “All other victims in the Deshaun Watson litigation that this firm represented have settled their claims. Ms. Baxley, to her credit, has refused and wants a public trial.

“I intend to help give her that. She is entitled to have a trial on her claims; I will proudly present her case. Ms. Baxley has a strong case, and I encourage the internet trolls to take note as we proceed. I intend to try this last case. She deserves that and so does Mr. Watson.”

More Trouble On The Way For Deshaun Watson?

The accuser spoke out on the support that Watson has received because of his status as an NFL quarterback. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, previously called out Buzbee and his clients for demanding up to $100,000 in hush money.

“I’m furious that the talented and hard-working young black man that gave so many children inspiration is nothing more than a predator with power,” Baxley wrote in her lawsuit against Watson.

Facing 26 different accusations of sexual harassment from massage therapists, Watson was hit with the NFL’s largest fine for a player ever ($5 million) and an 11-game suspension. It’ll be intriguing to see whether Buxley’s potential case in court will tack on punishment from the NFL for Watson.

Amid the allegations, Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns and signed for a five-year contract, worth $230 million (fully guaranteed). Watson played in six games last season, going 3-3 for the Browns.

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)