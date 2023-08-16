Deshaun Watson Embarrassingly Throws Three Interceptions To The Same Eagles Player

Videos by OutKick

Deshaun Watson had a very rough time in some joint practices with the Eagles.

The Cleveland Browns QB is trying to find his groove after being suspended for the majority of the 2022 season following allegations of sexual misconduct. He didn’t look too stellar upon returning to the field.

Deshaun Watson finished the 2022 season with seven touchdowns, five interceptions and completed just 58.2% of his passes. It definitely wasn’t what fans were hoping for when the team handed him a five year contract worth $230 million.

Deshaun Watson had a rough 2022. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Well, things have been embarrassingly bad during Cleveland’s joint practices with the Eagles, and Watson can blame Philly safety Reed Blankenship.

Blankenship intercepted Watson a total of three times over the course of two joint practices, according to EJ Smith. One guy picking off a QB three times is simply incredible.

The Browns and Eagles play in a preseason game Thursday, but won’t meet in the regular season. It’s unlikely Watson plays much or at all in the preseason matchup.

The only time the teams would face each other after that would be in the Super Bowl. For the sake of Browns fans, they better hope that doesn’t happen.

It certainly appears Reed Blankenship has Watson’s number. Three interceptions off one QB is truly incredible.

Deshaun Watson struggles in joint practices against the Eagles. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

How does that even happen? Did Deshaun Watson not notice him lurking around the secondary after the first two? He had to launch a third?

So far, Deshaun Watson has been a massive disappointment in Cleveland. He was suspended following his sexual misconduct scandal, wasn’t good upon returning to the field and is bombing in practice. Now, should people overreact? No, but it’s certainly funny. There’s no question about that at all.

Will Deshaun Watson improve in 2023? (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best of luck to all the Browns fans out there. It sounds like you’ll be needing it going into week one.