Deshaun Watson Expected To Start Browns’ Preseason Game Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced quarterback Deshaun Watson will play in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced that they will play most of their starters in Friday’s preseason game, which kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Stadium.

Deshaun Watson (4) of the Cleveland Browns takes off his helmet during Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Watson, who has not played a down of football since the 2020 season, will not be playing to start the 2022 regular season as NFL discipline officer Sue Robinson has ruled he will be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported, Watson is allowed to continue practicing and preparing for the season with the team but will miss at least the first six regular-season games.

The NFL has since appealed Robinson’s decision and on Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters the league views Watson’s violation of the NFL Conduct Policy as not one misdeed but four.

Check back with OutKick for updates.

