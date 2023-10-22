Deshaun Watson Returns For Browns, First Completion Goes To Colts For Interception, Then Watson Gets Hurt Again

Videos by OutKick

Deshaun Watson missed the last two Cleveland Browns games with a shoulder injury. Many thought he would miss this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, as well.

However, despite carrying a “questionable” tag into the contest, Watson returned to the Browns lineup.

Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns lineup for a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

If you weren’t paying attention to the game, you might think Watson’s return had an immediate positive impact on the team. The Browns scored a touchdown on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Colts.

But, all of the yardage on the drive came thanks to running back Jerome Ford, who busted free for a 69-yard touchdown run.

The Colts quickly responded with a score of their own, a long touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to rookie receiver Josh Downs.

Deshaun Watson returning to the Cleveland Browns lineup against the Colts is not off to a great start

So, the Browns and Watson got the ball back. He threw one incompletion on the first drive prior to Ford’s two runs that gained 77 yards and that touchdown.

On the team’s second offensive series, Watson tossed another incompletion before finally completing his first pass since September.

Unfortunately for the Browns, that pass was completed to Colts defender Julian Blackmon.

We'll take that one.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/aY500lY6I4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 22, 2023

The Colts didn’t do much with the ball and quickly punted back to Cleveland.

On Watson’s third series, he finally completed a pass to a teammate. Unfortunately, it was a five-yard completion on a long fourth down.

The Colts scored a touchdown on their ensuing possession to give them a 14-7 lead.

So, Watson got the ball a fourth time. And, he suffered an injury on a play where he should have thrown his second INT of the game. Watson threw the ball right to Colts DB Kenny Moore, who just couldn’t secure the easy pick.

Initially referees ruled the play an interception, but the replay review showed that the ball hit the ground. So, too, did Watson’s head.

Deshaun Watson cannot be serious pic.twitter.com/2w7B8tCt4l — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 22, 2023

Watson with a hard hit to his head. No flag was thrown here. #CLEvsIND pic.twitter.com/rWP7bXEDAX — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 22, 2023

Watson stayed on the sideline for the Browns next drive, but did not go to the locker room, yet.

The Cleveland defense is among the best in the NFL, but Watson is not currently living up to his massive fully-guaranteed contract that the team gave him prior to last season.

Long way to go in this game and in this season, but so far the returns have not been good for the Cleveland Browns.