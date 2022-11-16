Deshaun Watson Buys Cleveland House With Plenty Of Rooms For Massages

With over 17,000 square feet of room to roam, Deshaun Watson’s new multi-million dollar mansion in suburban Cleveland, Ohio has plenty of room to spread out and get a massage.

The Browns quarterback who is sitting on a guaranteed $230 million contract will be living the high-life in his eastern suburbs spread featuring five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a 2,800 sq. ft. fitness center to get his body right for a franchise that has hitched itself to Watson, who is finishing up a suspension for his behavior during massage sessions.

The Browns expect Watson to take over at quarterback starting with the December 4 game in Houston and then to carry the franchise to great glory over the next four years — at least.

That means this guy needed a forever home in Cleveland. No condo would suffice. Downtown Cleveland apartments are for Johnny Manziel. This guy needed a place to lay low and it appears he found it in Hunting Valley, Ohio, a village of like 800 people.

via Zillow / Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan presented by The Young Team

We’re talking about a house where Watson can fly in his friends — or massage therapists — and lay extremely low. This house has plenty of space to throw a rager and rooms for family to stop over for a month and never run into Watson inside the house.

Trader Joe’s is just 4 miles down the road and Costco is 3.4 miles. Crumbl Cookie is in the hood. So is Whole Foods and an Apple store.

The only problem Watson may run into with living in this location is the snow. He’s right in line with where snow bands will roll across Lake Erie and dump 6 to 12 without thinking twice. Sure, he has the money to get plowed out and there are professional handlers who can drive the guy around town, but it’s still something NFL guys who’ve never spent a winter in Ohio don’t think about.

From the seller’s realtor:

The first-floor owner’s suite is complete with an elegant en-suite, a dressing room, and an office. Upstairs, there are 4 bedroom suites, 3 full bathrooms, a second laundry room, an office, and media room. The fourth floor includes a cigar and tasting room with access to a terrace and rooftop lookout with sweeping views of the surrounding hills and river valley. The lower club level offers unparalleled entertaining with a 12-seat theater, gaming area, lounge, full bar and walkout patio. Nestled on 5.79 acres surrounded by rolling hills and untouched nature in Hunting Valley, this home provides easy access to all area amenities.

Again, it’s nice, especially when Watson can get all of this for just under $5.4 million.

Now it’s a matter of how long the guy stays in this house. The guy hasn’t thrown a pass since 2020 and that was during a 4-12 season (28-25 career record). Yes, he had 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, but it’s been a long time since this guy has slung it around and he’s walking into a wasted season with the Browns holding just a 4% probability of making the playoffs.

At least Deshaun will have a nice place to live as Cleveland’s finishing out another diastrous season.

Get ’em next year, guys.

