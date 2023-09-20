Deshaun Watson Burner Account Conspiracy Theorists Believe QB Is Behind Account Blaming Browns Offensive Line

Videos by OutKick

It wouldn’t be an official Cleveland Browns season without some drama — fake or not — just two weeks in.

X conspiracy theorists believe they’ve keyed in on what they’re calling Deshaun Watson’s burner account after noticing behavior where the account is ferocious in its defense of the quarterback’s play after Monday night’s game and a less-than-spectacular opener against the Bengals.

The suspected burner account — @Gainsvillesown — spent early Tuesday morning defending a “sh–ty” performance, as described by Watson himself, in a loss to the Steelers.

“There’s some plays that we capitalized and we did good, but as far as my part, it’s not good enough,” Watson told the media after the game. “I put that on me. The first play, yeah, we can get into the tactics of receiver running out and putting the ball out, and this, that and the third, but I got to give him a better ball. The forced fumble for a touchdown for them.

“We can say, ‘This guy can do this,’ but I’ve got to protect the ball. We’re not going to put it on anyone else. You put it on me. I can take the full blame, I can take the criticism and I’m going to do that.”

We report, you decide.

Is Deshaun behind these tweets defending his play?

Approximately 20 minutes after the Browns’ official Twitter account tweeted out Watson’s post-game comments, the suspected burner account tweeted, “Did all he could tonight.”

Now, that’s no clear evidence of a burner account, but the conspiracy theorists point to the account being new and only being used to defend the QB who ranks last in the league in all sorts of categories.

