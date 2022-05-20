Deshaun Watson Accusers Sitting Down For Interview With HBO

Several of the women who accused new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct are being interviewed by HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, the network announced in a press release.

HBO will air the program on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Tuesday's episode of HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel will have @soledadobrien sitting down with "several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct… for their first ever national TV interview," per an HBO press release. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 20, 2022

Watson was acquired by the Browns after the season in a trade with the Houston Texans. As our Alejandro Avila relayed, Watson has begun interviewing with NFL investigators after being accused by more than 20 women of sexual assault.

Watson was cleared of criminal charges by a grand jury earlier this year, but is still facing multiple civil lawsuits, as well as potential punishment by the NFL.

According to HBO, the women interviewed “detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to” Watson’s contract with the Browns, a deal that will pay him $230 million.