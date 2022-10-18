Baltimore Ravens Sign WR DeSean Jackson, Who Is Still Fast Despite Being 35 Years Old

Not even time can catch up to the always-speedy DeSean Jackson, who’s back in the NFL at the age of 35 after signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

On Tuesday, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that the Ravens signed Jackson after he visited for a tryout on Tuesday. Details of the new contract have not been disclosed.

DESEAN JACKSON TO MEET WITH THE RAVENS

Baltimore realized that having a tight end as its primary receiving option can only go so far (excluding the Kansas City Chiefs). And after surrendering an upset win to the Giants in Week 6 without lead wideout Rashod Bateman, the need for Baltimore’s offense became apparent. Lamar Jackson’s rushing attack, paired with the newly signed Kenyan Drake, proved to be the only consistent offensive formula on Sunday.

The Ravens’ WR corps combined for 49 total receiving yards against the G-Men. Baltimore’s best two receiving targets were TEs Mark Andrew and Isaiah Likely.

Adding Jackson is the proper step for the Ravens offense to stretch the field. The deep-pass threat should pair nicely with QB Lamar Jackson, who’s still keeping opposing defenses guessing with his speed.

NFL fans last saw DeSean Jackson in a Raiders uniform in 2021. He spent the first half of last season with the Los Angeles Rams: earning a Super Bowl ring in the process. Jackson tallied 20 catches for 454 yards between both teams.