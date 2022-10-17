DeSean Jackson To Meet With the Ravens

updated

Did DeSean Jackson just speak his next NFL opportunity into existence?

If everything goes according to plan he may have.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed that the 35-year-old free-agent wide receiver is going to meet with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

This comes just a couple of days after Jackson hopped on the I Am Athlete podcast and rattled off some teams he’d like to play for, one of which just so happened to be the Baltimore Ravens.

DeSean Jackson Lobbies Teams To Sign Him, Says He’s Not Retired

After talking about liking the idea of a third stint in Philadelphia and a flimsy connection to Aaron Rodgers that could get him on the Packers’ radar, Jackson said he’d love to run routes for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I like Lamar Jackson’s game right now,” Jackson said. “Jackson and Jackson.”

Jackson started last season with the Los Angeles Rams but was waived and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite not being on their roster at the time, the Rams still chose to give Jackson a Super Bowl ring this offseason.

See what happens when you put the things you want out into the Universe? Good things can happen.

It’s almost like some kind of secret.

Someone should write a book about that.

