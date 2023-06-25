Videos by OutKick

No running back in the NFL is built like Derrick Henry. Period.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound 29-year-old is not only a mammoth human being, every single pound on his body is muscle. He may as well be chiseled out of a boulder.

Derrick Henry is a beast. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Henry’s raw strength leaves football fans everywhere in awe when he’s stiff-arming defensive backs into the shadow realm on the field, but his offseason workouts are what really turn heads. This year is no different!

Although much of Henry’s size is God-given, The King works hard to stay in top physical form. Although it’s not a perfect science, his standard week looks something like this:

Monday — Lower body lift Speed work

Tuesday — Cardio

Wednesday — Upper body lift

Thursday — Sprint work

Friday — Upper body lift

Saturday — Active recovery

Sunday — Rest



In addition to Henry’s workouts, he eats approximately 3,500 calories per day and tries to drink at least a gallon of water per day. His system varies throughout the year, but things start to really ramp up around the time when players are back home from OTAs and getting ready for training camp.

And without fail, Henry’s offseason workout videos always create quite the stir. He is a mammoth human being.

This year’s viral workout cycle got started back in March with an upper body day.

The annual Derrick Henry workout videos have commenced 😱



(🎥 via sandersfit_/IG pic.twitter.com/3BMkIMwMo2 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) March 30, 2023

In May, it was an outdoor hill workout that left NFL fans astonished by the size of Henry’s upper body.

The offseason workouts continued over the weekend as Henry put his legs to the test.

Leg day for #Titans Derrick Henry 💪🏼



🎥: bj_athletics IG pic.twitter.com/NbTbJKWSXB — Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) June 24, 2023

Henry is coming off of a 1,500-yard season in 2022 as the continued workhorse of the Titans’ offense. There have been a lot of murmurs about the possibility that he could be traded prior to the start of the upcoming season, but nothing has come to fruition.

Regardless of where Henry plays next year, Tennessee or otherwise, it is abundantly clear that he has not lost a step. His offseason workouts are as dominant as ever and he’s still a giant.