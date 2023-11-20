Derrick Henry Comes To Mike Vrabel’s Defense As Coach’s Seat Appears To Be Warming Up Quickly

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee Titans are not a good football team. Not only are they 3-7 on the year after losing their third straight game Sunday courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they’re also incredibly boring offensively.

To be fair, the Titans have been known as that mundane gritty team since Mike Vrabel took over ahead of the 2019 season. Nobody complains as long as Ws get stacked up in the win-loss column, but now that the Titans have played their way into the conversations for the worst team in the AFC losing 14 of their last 17 games in total, questions about Vrabel’s job status have begun popping up.

Vrabel was asked about his job security after Tennessee’s 34-14 loss in Jacksonville and explained “I don’t try to concern myself with that.”

Running back Derrick Henry appears to be of the opinion his coach’s job shouldn’t be in question while still believing in the culture he and Vrabel have created in Nashville over the last few years.

“A lot of us on the team feel like we’re just not playing great as a team,” Henry said after the loss. “All the self-inflicted wounds on drives and things that we know that we can be better at, executing and things like that. As far as coach being the head coach, I feel like he’s done a great job. I don’t know as far as the higher-up decision or anything else, if you’re trying to ask. But I feel like we built a culture here, established that culture, but right now we’re just not playing to that standard and it’s costing us.”

Derrick Henry on why Mike Vrabel should remain the #Titans HC pic.twitter.com/1KDS8d6ZaU — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 19, 2023

Mike Vrabel On The Hot Seat In Nashville?

It’s more than fair to point to the fact that the Titans are very much in build mode rather than win-now mode after handing the keys to the offense to rookie quarterback Will Levis. Tennessee has been held to under 17 points in seven of their 10 games, all seven are losses.

Things haven’t been great on the other side of the football either. The Titans are giving up the 22nd most yards per game (343.1 yards) which puts them in the basement in that category in the AFC South. They’re also tied with the Carolina Panthers for dead last in the NFL having forced just seven takeaways on the year.

Speaking of the Panthers, that’s who is next up on the Titans’ schedule as they host Carolina on Sunday. A loss in that contest and the idea of tanking the rest of the way, and potentially making a coaching change, will inevitably live in the minds of even the most optimistic of Titans fans.