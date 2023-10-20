Derek Carr Flips Out On Chris Olave After Throwing Horrible Pass

Videos by OutKick

Saints QB Derek Carr blew his lid during a Thursday night loss to the Jaguars.

Jacksonville beat 31-24, and the game featured an incredible moment of Carr attempting to deflect blame for an atrocious pass he uncorked for Chris Olave.

The Saints passer lobbed the ball deep down the sideline early in the fourth quarter on 3rd & 5, and it didn’t come close to a place where the former Ohio State star could have snagged it.

Derek Carr freaks out after throwing terrible pass intended for Chris Olave. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It was overthrown and several yards out of bounds. It was a bad pass. Bad passes happen in football, but just don’t tell that to Derek Carr.

He unloaded on Olave as if it was his fault that Carr threw a wildly inaccurate ball. Check out the entire sequence below.

Derek Carr is PISSED at WR Chris Olave after this incompletion pic.twitter.com/2NA8XG6p75https://t.co/gTTRFPEwgK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2023

Derek Carr flips out over horrible pass he threw.

Now, some might try to argue that Olave could have ran faster to be closer to the ball. It wouldn’t have mattered. That ball was so far out of bounds that not a receiver in the league could have been athletic enough to catch it.

Furthermore, Warren Sharp correctly pointed out there’s nothing Olave did to impact that pass or where it was going.

It was just a downright terrible pass……that was apparently Chris Olave’s fault in Derek Carr’s mind.

Olave was running when Carr threw



Olave slowed & looked back AFTER ball was out of Carr’s hand



Carr blaming Olave for the horrible pass is 😂 https://t.co/uvefUab65W pic.twitter.com/MtHYCEezi0 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 20, 2023

I’m sure it will go over well in the locker room that Carr screamed, yelled and allowed his frustration to boil over directed at a guy who had no role in the outcome. Great leadership, Carr. Way to lead from the front with a “the buck stops here mentality.” Next time, put the ball on target and don’t blame the receiver. It’s simple, but apparently not very easy.