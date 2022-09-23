Department of Defense Will Continue Mandating Vaccines For ‘Warfighting Readiness’

It’s hard to believe we’re still having this discussion late in 2022, but the commitment of the Biden Administration to ineffective mandates is apparently endless. To wit, the Department of Defense will continue to employ vaccine mandates.

In an entirely unsurprising turn of events, the Pentagon Press Secretary reinforced their intention to enforce mandatory vaccination on the military, in direct contradiction to scientific evidence.

At a recent press briefing, General Patrick Ryder was asked if Joe Biden’s recent announcement in an interview that the pandemic is “over,” would mean that the military would rescind its useless, discriminatory policy.

He answered that they do not agree with the Commander-in-Chief’s assessment, saying that they will continue to “implement our measures” and require vaccination.

“So certainly, from a Department of Defense standpoint, we still have a requirement to vaccinate when it comes to COVID,” Ryder said. “And so we’ll continue to implement our measures. And again, you know, at the end of the day, for us, this is about readiness – about warfighting readiness.”

Despite 0 scientific evidence, Department of Defense will continue to employ vaccine mandates. ( (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The U.S. Military has been one of the chief proponents of pseudoscience throughout the pandemic, with their obsessive focus on totally ineffective masking and face shields, to now requiring young healthy people to get vaccinated when it provides zero benefit in reducing infection or transmission.

Claiming that this is about “warfighting readiness” is the height of absurdity. There are clear and present risks of myocarditis after vaccination, as a recent study confirmed.

That risk is heightened for the group that provides the overwhelming majority of recruits and military members; young men under 30.

While these side effects might be somewhat rare, they exist and could quite easily harm servicemen for substantial periods of time.

The study referenced earlier suggested that while 68% of myocarditis sufferers were cleared for physical activity, the median length of time before clearance was 98 days.

That doesn’t seem to translate to “warfighting readiness,” now does it?

There could be a claim that getting COVID could result in absences, but of course the vaccines do absolutely nothing to prevent infection. Severe illness is also extremely unlikely in healthy young adults, so whatever benefits exist to vaccination are mostly irrelevant in these demographics.

None of that matters to the Department of Defense or the Biden Administration, though. What does matter is cementing their place amongst the acceptable liberal groupthink.

The complete takeover of nearly every federal bureaucracy has inevitably led to this, where even the military is hopelessly incapable of accepting or processing information that contradicts left wing consensus.

And so the military will continue to be forced to submit to the whims of incompetent leaders who are so ignorant of science and reality they spread misinformation and discriminate in the process.

“Warfighting readiness” might be the most laughable justification we’ve seen yet for continued enforcement of historically offensive vaccine mandates.

It’s even more indefensible considering there’s a military recruiting crisis in part due to vaccine mandates. The U.S. Army alone cut 60,000 service members for the crime of being “unvaccinated.”

Yet the Pentagon’s Press Secretary is willing to continue an indefensible, destructive policy.

Leave it to the activists in D.C. to continuously find ways to reach new lows.