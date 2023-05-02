Boxing Star Deontay Wilder Arrested On Gun Charge: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Boxing star Deontay Wilder reportedly was arrested early Tuesday morning on a gun charge.

The standout fighter was charged with possession of a concealed weapon after the LAPD allegedly found a 9mm in his vehicle during an early morning traffic stop, according to TMZ.

Marijuana was also reportedly found during the stop. TMZ reported that Wilder “was cooperative and nice” during his arrest and he bonded out a few hours later.

It’s unclear when Wilder might make an appearance in court.

Deontay Wilder arrested on gun charge in California. (Photo by Neville Elder/Corbis via Getty Images)

Wilder is one of the best boxers in the world, and has a pro record of 42-2-1. Both of his losses and the lone draw came against Tyson Fury. Their last bout was October 9, 2021 and an absolute slugfest. His last fight since the trilogy was a dominating win over Robert Helenius.

Now, with a rumored fight against Anthony Joshua looming, Wilder faces a serious criminal situation.

Deontay Wilder faces concealed weapons charge in California. He’s one of the best boxers on the planet. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

California’s gun laws are notoriously strict, and federal law already makes it illegal for anyone who is a user of marijuana from possessing or buying a gun. Even in states with legal weed, federal gun laws override any local regulations.

There’s no indication the federal authorities have any intent of getting involved, but if the feds do, Wilder will have a significantly more serious situation.

Deontay Wilder arrested in California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fortunately for Wilder, he’s very rich and should be able to afford a solid attorney. As a general rule of life, allegedly mixing up guns and federally banned substances isn’t a good idea. Just don’t do it.