Denzel Washington Claims Legendary ‘Training Day’ Character Wasn’t Meant To Be Black

Denzel Washington thinks his iconic “Training Day” character was meant to be white.

Washington won an Academy Award for his portrayal of corrupt cop Alonzo Harris in the legendary crime film, but the Hollywood superstar thinks the character was originally meant to be white.

What happened? Director Antoine Fuqua cut it loose and let Washington carve out his place in history.

“I don’t think it was written for a black guy. It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back. Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington told The Hollywood Reporter when talking about Antoine Fuqua.

For those of you who have never seen “Training Day” (what is wrong with you?), Washington isn’t overhyping it all when he says his character got “gangster.”

Washington made “Training Day” one of the greatest movies ever made. Yes, it likely would have been good no matter what because of Ethan Hawke, but Denzel took things to an unreal level.

Alonzo Harris was a true gangster in ever sense of the word. Whenever Washington was on screen, it was impossible to look away.

I can’t even imagine what the film would have been like if the main villain was a “a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” It’s impossible to even envision given how great Washington was as Harris.

Again, the man took home an Academy Award, and his King Kong quote is probably what secured him that little statue!

Also, for those of you unfamiliar with Fuqua’s other work, you should check it out. “The Terminal List,” “The Equalizer” films, “The Magnificent Seven,” “Shooter” and “Olympus Has Fallen” are all outstanding.

The man just knows how to entertain, and letting Washington cut it loose and just go out and play in “Training Day” was a great decision!