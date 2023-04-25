Denzel Washington Looks Ready To Kick Butt Again In Preview For ‘The Equalizer 3’

Videos by OutKick

Denzel Washington looks ready to, once again, spill some blood in the latest “Equalizer” film.

Washington has starred as Robert McCall in two “Equalizer” films, and a third one is one the way September 1. As fans know, the films are incredibly fun and violent.

It’s all about McCall kicking butt, killing his enemies and protecting innocent people. It’s the kind of content people crave.

Judging from the preview, McCall will be blasting bad guys like he did in the first two films. Fire it up and enjoy below.

Will “The Equalizer 3” live up to the hype?

“The Equalizer 3” definitely looks like it’s going to be a fun time. Look, let’s just be honest with each other.

Anything Denzel Washington touches is likely going to be very strong. Whether it’s “Man on Fire” or “Remember the Titans,” all the man does is make hits.

The original “Equalizer” film was an all-time classic from Washington. It was all about a mysterious man who just wanted to avoid trouble. When a young woman entered his life by pure chance, the switch was flipped to protect her. Bullets started flying and the bodies dropped.

The same applied in “The Equalizer 2,” which was solid but not as great as the original. Now, Denzel Washington is running it back for a third time.

If the latest installment in the Robert McCall saga is anything like the first two, it’s a guarantee fans are going to be in for a very fun time.

Will “The Equalizer 3” with Denzel Washington be a hit? (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

You can catch “The Equalizer 3” starting September 1. There’s no doubt it’s going to be a hit with people who enjoy great entertainment. It will be a ton of fun to watch Denzel Washington, once again, kill some bad guys on the big screen.