Denver QB Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Release Heartfelt Video, Praising The Lord With 300 Maximum Security Inmates

Russell Wilson can act real goofy sometimes, but he is putting up impressive numbers in his side hustle as an evangelist.

Wilson, who went through hell in his first year in Denver, visited a prison with God Behind Bars last week to evangelize to 300 maximum security inmates at Florida’s Everglades Correctional Institution.

Alongside wife and pop star Ciara, Wilson read out of the Bible to the inmates and led the singing as a band of inmates jammed along.

While some athletes eat up the spotlight with philanthropy, Wilson appeared fully immersed in the worship session as he walked around the pews to hug inmates and sing along to “Graves into Gardens,” a song about forgiveness through faith.

It doesn’t get more wholesome than watching grown men sing along, some on the brink of tears. Most impressive, Wilson’s evangelism led 27 inmates to give their lives to Christ.

And to watch a marquee athlete unashamedly using his platform with the best intentions … (sniffle).

WATCH:

Lord there’s nothing better than YOU!



300+ Maximum Prison Inmates worshipping Jesus! His Grace is overwhelming in the midst of mistakes He still loves & forgives.



“For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”

John 3:17 pic.twitter.com/WRievBnNhR — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2023

Russell shared his experience from his visit on Instagram; his caption read:

“Lord there’s nothing better than YOU!!! Over 300 Maximum Prison Inmates worshipping Jesus! His Grace and Spirit is overwhelming in the midst of mistakes He still loves and forgives.”

God Behind Bars also commented on the uplifting event.

“The voices of the incarcerated were so loud, it felt like it could be heard by the entire prison,” their Instagram post read. “In a place so easily filled with so much division, there was a moment where incarcerated men put their arms around each other and prayed for those struggling with anxiety and depression.

Wilson finished the day with 27 born-again Christians, five loaves and two fish.

Have a day, Russ.