Denver Nuggets Rookies Bust Out Britney Spears Karaoke

The Denver Nuggets decided to haze the new guys on Saturday by making them dust off their pipes and sing some Britney Spears.

The reigning NBA champs decided to use part of their open practice to introduce the new guys to their fans.

Rookies Tyson Hunter and Julian Strawther were handed microphones and told to do their best Britney Spears impressions.

There were fewer knives involved in this than there are in a typical Britney Spears performance these days. It makes you wonder if Britney herself caught wind of this rendition of her hit song “…Baby One More Time.”

Maybe, maybe not. She has been known to keep an eye on the NBA, but she’s typically more of a Victor Wembanyama gal.

Props to these dudes for doing it, but this was far from the best rookie singing we’ve ever seen. Both fellas did a solid job of playing to the crowd, but the pitch was all over the place.

If this was American Idol — the original version that some people actually watched — Paula Abdul would say something nice about their energy, but Randy Johnson would say, “It’s a no for me, dawgs.” Meanwhile, Simon Cowell would say something mean about their moms.

Both rookies will look to help the Denver Nuggets on their quest to repeat as champions. Tyson is a forward out of Clemson selected in the second round, 37th overall. Stawther is guard out of Gonzaga who was selected in the first round, 29th overall.

