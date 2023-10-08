Denver Broncos Will Debut Immaculate Helmet Design Vs. Jets

Videos by OutKick

If a stunning helmet design could change the fortunes of an NFL team, then the Denver Broncos would quickly become the best team in football for the rest of the season.

During Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Broncos will wear their fresh-look “Snowcapped” helmet design. The team announced the uniform update in June, and the design will finally make its debut in Week 5.

The helmet features a white base, orange and blue stripes down the middle, and a throwback Bronco logo on each side. The team also painted the logo at midfield of Empower Field.

Full stop, that’s automatically a top-3 helmet design in the NFL.

The Broncos will only wear this helmet when they also don their Color Rush jerseys, which will combine to make an outstanding uniform combination.

The Helmet Design Is (Unfortunately) One Of The Best Things The Denver Broncos Have Done This Year

As mentioned above, it’s been a rough start to the year for the Broncos, despite a massive comeback win against the Chicago Bears last week. Denver ranks 15th in total offense, last in total defense, and have a minus-2 turnover ratio, good for 22nd in the league. Denver also has that 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 on its record, so it’s been rather ugly to say the least.

But whoever runs the team’s graphic design division is having a Pro Bowl-level season. Maybe some of that success can translate to how the team plays on the field.

Kickoff against the Jets is at 4:25 EST.