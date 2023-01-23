Broncos Emerge As Front-Runner To Land Sean Payton: REPORT

The Denver Broncos are reportedly leading the race to sign Sean Payton.

The former Saints head coach is a prime target for several openings around the league, and with the playoffs winding down, it’s believed a decision could come soon.

Well, it sounds like the Broncos will end up being the likely landing point for Payton.

Will the Broncos hire Sean Payton? (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

“All signs point to the Denver Broncos as the leader in the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Given the fluidity of the situation and the number of moving parts involved, things could change on a whim, so take that into consideration while trying to handicap this race. But right now, the Broncos appear to be the frontrunners for the former New Orleans Saints head coach,” Jeff Duncan wrote Monday morning on NOLA.com.

He also noted that the two sides “could be nearing a resolution,” and another visit will happen this week.

Will Sean Payton and the Broncos reach a deal?

It does seem like we’re coming down to the wire on Sean Payton needing to make a decision on his future. The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away and then teams will immediately transition into offseason activities like the draft.

That means time is starting to run thin. There’s also been conflicting information about what Payton might do.

Sean Payton reported front-runner to land the Saints coaching job. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

On one hand, he indicated he’s leaning towards staying on TV with his job at Fox. Yet, there’s open talk about a team giving up a first round pick to the Saints in order to get him out of his contract. It’s also been reported the former Saints coach and Russell Wilson have been in contact. That’s another sign pointing to him coming out of retirement. Wilson needs some serious help to salvage his career. The belief is Payton, if he wants to return, can give it to him.

While there’s definitely a bit of Sean Payton playing both sides of the fence, it looks like there’s a solid chance he’ll return to coaching when you look at the totality of the situation.

The Super Bowl champion coach took some time off, appears refreshed and the time for a decision will soon be upon him.