Broncos Give Offensive Lineman Mike McGlinchey Massive Deal To Help Russell Wilson Up After Sacks

The Denver Broncos are trying desperately to help Russell Wilson. They fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and hired Sean Payton. Now, just hours into free agency, they are giving offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey the BAG.

Broncos to sign OT Mike McGlinchey to 5-year, $87.5M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/OhYc6TtJHK — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

This is a great deal for McGlinchey. Not only does he get PAID but the expectations aren’t all that high. After all, letting up sacks in Denver isn’t that big of a deal.

Russell Wilson took more sacks (55) than any other quarterback in the NFL. And he missed two games.

That’s fine. The bigger problem for the Broncos offensive line is what happens AFTER Wilson gets blasted in the pocket.

Oh, good, Mike McGlinchey knows how to pick up his quarterback. That’s going to come in handy with the Denver Broncos.(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

That’s where the true issues are. Because last year, none of the linemen seemed particularly interested in helping him off the ground.

In a game against the Rams, Los Angeles sacked Wilson twice on back-to-back plays. On each play, Wilson lay on his back waiting for someone to help him up.

But that help never came.

Here are the two plays before the blowup on the Broncos sideline between Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien.



Rypien was apparently mad that no one helped Russell Wilson up after either sack. pic.twitter.com/o1XM4Cp373 — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) December 26, 2022

As mentioned in the tweet, that sequence led to a near fight on the Broncos sideline.

Tempers flare between Risner/Rypien on the sideline this afternoon at SoFi ⁦@MaseDenver⁩ pic.twitter.com/WDplRgm3Lx — Mitchell Reiter (@reiter_mitchell) December 26, 2022

For nearly $88 million, I’d like to think Mike McGlinchey can help Russell Wilson off the ground.

Well, for $88 million, I’d like to think McGlinchey can help keep Russell Wilson from hitting the ground in the first place.

But the bar is rather low in Denver.

Let’s start with helping him up.

You gotta crawl before you walk.