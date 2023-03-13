Broncos Give Offensive Lineman Mike McGlinchey Massive Deal To Help Russell Wilson Up After Sacks

Videos by OutKick
The Denver Broncos are trying desperately to help Russell Wilson. They fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and hired Sean Payton. Now, just hours into free agency, they are giving offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey the BAG.
This is a great deal for McGlinchey. Not only does he get PAID but the expectations aren’t all that high. After all, letting up sacks in Denver isn’t that big of a deal.
Russell Wilson took more sacks (55) than any other quarterback in the NFL. And he missed two games.
That’s fine. The bigger problem for the Broncos offensive line is what happens AFTER Wilson gets blasted in the pocket.
That’s where the true issues are. Because last year, none of the linemen seemed particularly interested in helping him off the ground.
In a game against the Rams, Los Angeles sacked Wilson twice on back-to-back plays. On each play, Wilson lay on his back waiting for someone to help him up.
But that help never came.
As mentioned in the tweet, that sequence led to a near fight on the Broncos sideline.
For nearly $88 million, I’d like to think Mike McGlinchey can help Russell Wilson off the ground.
Well, for $88 million, I’d like to think McGlinchey can help keep Russell Wilson from hitting the ground in the first place.
But the bar is rather low in Denver.
Let’s start with helping him up.
You gotta crawl before you walk.
