Denver Broncos Coaches Have A Bold Plan To Save The Team

Denver Broncos coaches are apparently sleeping at the team facility in order to save the season.

Right now, the Broncos are an abysmal 2-4, and the team looks atrocious on the field. Denver averages just 15.2 points a game. Things are trending towards going off the rails, and that’s putting it nicely.

However, fans shouldn’t worry because coaches are literally refusing to go home. Coaches, including OC Justin Outten, have been sleeping “in the facility the past three weeks” in order “to get the team back on track,” according to Zac Stevens.

This is wild: Justin Outten and some of the Broncos coaches have slept in the facility the past three weeks.



They’ve fully committed to grinding to get the team back on track. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 20, 2022

Is the strategy working for the Denver Broncos?

Over the past three weeks, the Broncos are 0-3 with losses to the Raiders, Colts and Chargers. While the coaches are “grinding it out,” there’s been very little to show for it.

In fact, going off Stevens’ timeline, the team hasn’t won a game since coaches started refusing to go home.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are 2-4. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

While it’s great to see coaches are committed to the cause, it seems like this is a bit of a hardo move. We’re talking about pros. We’re talking about millionaires and grown adults.

Is sleeping at the team facility really the best way to turn things around? This isn’t a movie. It’s real life, and it’s hard to imagine coaches refusing to go home will all of a sudden make Russell Wilson and the offense start scoring.

Will the Broncos improve? The team is currently 2-4, and struggling on offense. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Go home, say hello to the wife, grab a nice dinner, drink a couple beers and relax. It really does seem like the staff for the Broncos is way overthinking this situation.