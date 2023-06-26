Dennis Rodman Participated In The NYC Pride March While Wearing An Alarmingly Short Skirt

Videos by OutKick

Dennis Rodman may very well be the most unique former professional athlete of all-time. Other than being known as a teammate of Michael Jordan’s and one of the greatest rebounders ever, he’s most recognized for his outrageous style. So, when he showed up to the NYC Pride March over the weekend wearing a skirt, it wasn’t all that surprising.

The 62-year-old walked in the march on Sunday with an alarmingly short green skirt on and a t-shirt with the phrase ‘Live and Love’ on the back of it.

Rodman shared videos and photos on his Instagram of him greeting people taking in the parade.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Rodman has worn women’s clothing in public. Rodman made quite a statement back in 1996 when he wore a wedding dress to promote his memoir ‘Bad As I Wanna Be.’ That moment also took place in New York City as he wore the dress, complete with flowers, while riding in a Hansom cab around the city.

Dennis Rodman wore a wedding dress in ’96 to promote his memoir. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison)

Rodman talked to Sports Illustrated a year prior to his wedding dress moment explaining that he frequently visits gay bars:

“Rodman often goes to gay bars in San Antonio and doesn’t shy away from hugging and kissing male

friends. He says that’s as far as it has gone, `”but I visualize being with another man. Everybody visualizes being gay–they think, should I do it or not?”

Rodman recently made headlines back in May when he attended a drag show at Chicago’s Roscoe’s Tavern. He showed support for the drag community while taking in the show.

“I just want to say I love this community and y’all have to make sure y’all stick together and take care of each other,” he said.

Rodman reportedly tipped one of the performers $100 in Chicago.