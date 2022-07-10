Dennis Rodman Details Hard Partying Daily Routine

Former Chicago Bulls star and infamous NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman spoke out recently about his routine during his playing days.

Unsurprisingly, a typical day in the life for Rodman was probably just a bit different than that of a typical basketball players.

Most elite, world class athletes have strict schedules and training regimens. Many spend hours a day exercising or stick to a carefully planned, health focused diet.

Dennis Rodman did the exact opposite.

In a video interview, he talked about how after games, he’d head to a steakhouse and then to a strip club, before going to yet another club afterwards:

Somehow he also claimed to take “10, 15, 20, 30 shots of Jaegermeister” each night between the various stops.

Amazingly, Rodman also says he would go to bed around 5am only to wake up at 9:30am to go to practice.

Former teammate Toni Kukoc recalled his hard partying ways and said he needed a “7-10 day recovery period afterwards,” yet incredibly, Rodman apparently would go through his days on only four and a half hours of sleep.

It’s hard enough as a normal office worker to function on no sleep after a long night out, let alone play world class basketball on one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

Remarkably, despite his relentless partying and late nights, Rodman managed to amass five NBA championship rings, two with the Pistons and three with the Bulls.