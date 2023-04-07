The Democrats Have Forgotten About The Ohio Train Derailment, But I Haven’t: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Remember about 4 crises ago when that train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio?

It took Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg nearly 3 weeks to visit that site and as for Joe Biden, he hasn’t gotten around to it yet.

But as for the people of East Palestine, Ohio, well they are still suffering and many in silence because just as I feared would happen, as soon as the outrage moved on to something else Joe and Co EFFED up, the people of East Palestine would be largely forgotten by us all.

Well, not me.

And while this shocking and concerning headline may have slipped through the cracks, I want to bring it to the surface because the people of that town deserve it.

Seven of the 15 CDC government investigators who went to East Palestine have fallen ill with the same symptoms the government- at large- scoffed off when the residents of that town sounded the alarm.

Sore throats, headaches, coughing and nausea and more.

Yeah, no duh, the place is toxic and the people there have been abandoned.

These poor people are stuck breathing and drinking vinyl chloride which is an explosive and cancer-causing substance but for some reason, no one seems to care.

This is outrageous.

These CDC workers get to leave. What about the residents of East Palestine? They’re stuck there and many cannot afford to just pick up and leave. What the hell are they supposed to do? Hope for the best?

And I know the headlines have all moved to Trump and the indictment and everything else, but this stuff still matters.

These people in East Palestine are the definition of the “forgotten Americans” and it’s no wonder they support Trump- at least he went.

But as for Joe- he just can’t make the time.

What happened in East Palestine is bigger than East Palestine, it’s a reminder of what is at stake in that 2024 election.

Whether it’s Trump or DeSantis- we sure as hell know it won’t be Joe or Kamala or Pete- that shines a light on the forgotten American.

But as someone who grew up in one of those flyover states I can tell ya this, our votes matter. They catapulted Trump into over in 2016 so whoever our nominee ends up being I’ll say, remember the forgotten men and women.

And may God be with the people of East Palestine- because we know the government sure the hell isn’t.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.