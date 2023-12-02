Democratic Congressman Adam Smith’s House Vandalized By Pro-Palestinian Activists Because He Doesn’t Hate Israel

Videos by OutKick

Democratic Congressman Adam Smith had his home vandalized earlier this week by pro-Palestinian activists after the Representative condemned a local Jewish synagogue being desecrated.

Last night, my home was vandalized by people advocating for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.



Here's my full statement:https://t.co/ljpMZatbi8 pic.twitter.com/Li0W4QajZp — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) December 1, 2023

HOUSE HAD “FREE GAZA!” SPRAY PAINTED AND MORE

In a statement released by his office on Friday, Smith said that “Last night, my house was vandalized by people advocating for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. This attack is sadly reflective of the coarsening of the political discourse in our country, and is completely unwarranted, unnecessary, and harmful to our political system.”

“Throughout the course of my career, my staff and I have continually met with groups from all parts of the political spectrum, including Pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists, and I remain open to meeting with these groups and discussing our differences and where we can come together in a productive and peaceful way,” Smith continued in the press release.

Congressman Adam Smith’s house was vandalized earlier this week. (Credit: Office of Rep. Adam Smith)

Smith says that his house was spray-painted with words like, “Free Gaza! “Baby Killer!” and “Cease Fire!” according to photos from the scene. The actions came just days after Congressman Smith condemned Washington’s Herzl-Ner Tamid synagogue being defaced with anti-Israel graffiti. The FBI is currently investigating those actions as a hate crime but have made no arrests.

The Washington Congressman isn’t the only politician whose house has been vandalized from anti-Israel activists. California Republican Congressman David Valadao also had anti-Israeli messages spray painted across his this week as well.

Palestine demonstrators kicks a door in at Grand Central pic.twitter.com/HMMBZOOVSc — Steven Vago (@Vagoish) November 11, 2023

SMITH BLAMES POLARIZATION OF COUNTRY

“The extremism on both the left and right side of our political spectrum is a threat to a healthy, functioning democracy and has been condoned for far too long,” Smith continued in the statement. “The simple truth is that extremism on both sides is degrading to our political system and must be rooted out for our democracy to be able to persist.”

Unfortunately the Congressman is finally understanding what happens when you cater to a mob mentality. After condemning the terror attacks by Hamas on October 7th while also being a champion for many Democratic and liberal values throughout his political career, Smith refused to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Because Smith didn’t fully join in on every one of the polarizing Left’s demands, they turned on someone that used to be their ally. It’s the latest example of the goalposts constantly being pushed to become more radicalized.

Hopefully more politicians realize that their public pandering in order to get more votes for reelection doesn’t work when it comes to radical elements because in the end they aren’t going to vote for you anyway if you disagree on anything in the future.