Out Of Control Mob Of Anti-Israel Protesters Storm White House Gates, Where Is The Outrage?| David Hookstead

Hundreds of enraged anti-Israel protesters stormed the gates of the White House Saturday night in a move that can only be described as shocking.

The nation’s capital saw a wave of anti-Israel protests consume the city over the weekend as people took to the streets to protest the Israelis killing Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Israel has been engaged in a massive war with Hamas ever since the October 7th terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 dead and hundreds taken hostage. The opening weeks of the war was an air campaign that has now expanded into a ground campaign.

The ground fighting has been brutal as Israel continues to make it clear it will do anything to destroy Hamas. Unfortunately, a lot of people in America have been unmasked as holding anti-Israel and anti-Semitic thoughts.

Rabid anti-Israel mob storms White House gates.

That was on full display in Washington D.C. as the streets were packed with people cheering in support of the Palestinians and Gaza and against Israel.

Things hit a boiling point when protesters attempted to scale the White House fence. You can watch a video of the carnage below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pro-Palestine protestors scale the White House fence to raise the Palestinian flag @arjunswritings pic.twitter.com/GiUJrtgsGG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2023

Another video appears to show the mob forcefully moving the White House gates. The footage is nothing short of shocking.

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are now climbing up the on the White house fence as they throw objects at the Secret Service⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC ⁰⁰Currently, thousands of Pro-Palestine supporters have gathered at the White House after today's large march against US… pic.twitter.com/dnvjr6bjXz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 5, 2023

Where is the outrage?

Despite the fact a mob stormed the gates of the White House Saturday, there’s been very little outrage from people who generally have an opinion on everything.

As of this publication, AOC, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar haven’t publicly tweeted anything in reaction to the mob storming the White House gates.

Those three tend to have opinions on every topic under the sun. Yet, when an anti-Israel mob, who supports the same policies those three do, tries to rush the home of President Joe Biden, they’re all of a sudden weirdly quiet. It’s almost like there’s no consistency.

No matter your thoughts on January 6th, it’s simply a fact there was mass outrage after it happened. People were put in prison, politicians held huge investigations and people were quick to condemn. We were all told democracy was on the brink. It was painted as the darkest day in American history, and compared by some to 9/11. Saturday night in our nation’s capital, an anti-Israel mob tried to gain access to the White House by force, and nobody is saying anything.

Joe Biden – who lives there – has also not tweeted about the insane carnage that came to the gates of the White House.

The White House’s NW entrance has been smeared with red paint and protesters are pushing on gate #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/D4cFNOCyiU — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

Let’s try a little mental exercise. What do we think would happen if a group of Trump supporters stormed the gates of the White House? We know the answer. It would dominate the news, people would be arrested and Trump would be personally blamed.

A violent anti-Israel mob charges the White House, and there’s very little attention on it.

"F**k Joe Biden" – chants outside White House as tens of thousands Pro-Palestine protesters are outside demanding to Free Palestine, some attempting to climb the gate.



Video by Scootercaster Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/wLgMphzdpe — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 4, 2023

As of Sunday morning, there’s no mass calls for arrests, there’s no calls for investigations and nobody is claiming democracy is under attack. It’s almost like it never even happened, and if it weren’t for the journalists on the ground and places like OutKick shining a light on the truth, most people would never know. If you were outraged by J6, which you have every right to be as an American, then you should be equally as outraged when a rabid anti-Israel mob tries to illegally invade the White House. Ideological consistency is important, and as of Sunday, it doesn’t exist. Send me your thoughts and reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.