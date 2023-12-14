Democrat Who Sells Gas-Guzzling Trucks & SUVs Proposes Bill To Send People To Jail For Using Gas-Powered Lawnmowers

Videos by OutKick

Rules for thee, not for me.

Here come the fraud Democrats, once again, for your lawnmowers and other gas-powered lawn equipment.

State Rep. Amy Walen of Kirkland, WA introduced new additions to the Washington State Clean Air Act earlier this month under House Bill 1868 that would ban “gas-powered and diesel-powered landscaping equipment” for “contributing to climate change and negatively impacting public health.”

Gas-powered lawnmowers, chainsaws, tillers, log splitters, leaf blowers, pressure washers, stump grinders, wood chippers, snow blowers and other equipment with 25 horsepower and under would be banned under Amy’s bill which would begin in 2026.

The bill features the same language Democrats have used across the United States as their war on gas-powered landscaping equipment rolls on.

It turns out this time that Amy Walen just might be the biggest fraud of them all who’ve introduced such bills.

Washington State Rep. Amy Walen (D) – Kirkland authored a gas-powered landscaping equiptment ban that could ultimately send offenders to jail for failure to comply. Amy and her husband own a Jeep dealership that sells gas-guzzling and environmentally unfriendly Jeeps. / YouTube / Getty Images

Amy and her husband, Jim, are the owners of Seattle Jeep (they also own Seattle Hyundai) where they sell some of the biggest polluting SUVs a human can possibly buy and park in their driveways.

The Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer are two of the worst polluting SUVs on the market.

Amy & Jim sell them.

Want a brand new gas-powered Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn? What about a brand new gas-powered Dodge Ram 2500 Big Horn to get some real work done around the state of Washington?

Amy and Jim sell them.

What about a brand new gas-guzzling Dodge Durango for the wife to drive the kids around town to soccer and to sit in while waiting in the school drop-off line?

Plot twist: Amy and Jim sell them.

Amy and Jim Walen in one of their commercials where they sell gas-guzzlers. / YouTube

Just don’t put any gas-powered mowers or blowers in those trucks or you could end up in jail if Amy’s bill makes its way through the Washington legislature.

Here’s the penalty that could send you to jail if Amy has her way:

(1) Any person who knowingly violates any of the provisions of this chapter, chapter 70A.25, 70A.60, or 70A.535 RCW, or any ordinance, resolution, or regulation in force pursuant thereto is guilty of a gross misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or by imprisonment in the county jail for up to three hundred sixty-four days, or by both for each separate violation.

Rules for thee, not for the government

According to Walen’s bill, and pointed out by Jason Rantz of Seattle radio station 770 KTTH, government agencies would be exempt from these gas-powered bans during “wildfires, oil spills, or other natural or human-caused emergency events” where the underpowered battery equipment would be thrown to the side so the real equipment could get the job done.

Those of you running businesses while driving around one of Amy & Jim’s Dodge trucks will just be out of luck. Use those battery-powered tools or risk jail time.

What about the loggers in Washington? Would they be able to drop a Ponderosa Pine with a battery chainsaw?

“Electric chainsaws are not going to work for our industry,” Washington Contract Loggers Association executive director Jerry Bonagofsky told the Capital Press.

“What you see out there may work for homeowners, possibly some light landscaping, but for commercial operations, it’s not going to be efficient enough or productive enough,” he added.

What’s the motivation here for Amy & her fellow fraud Dems and their activist fraud friends?

As Rantz points out, it’s all about “Power.”

“Walen and other radical environmentalists love the power to change people’s behaviors,” Rantz writes. “If they can change your habits to save the environment, without having to change their own (they don’t want you flying or eating meat, but they’ll eat a steak on a private jet), even better.”

There’s no better illustration of this than the case of Aileen Getty, the heiress to the Getty oil fortune who has admittedly been funding climate change terrorist scumbags in Europe who destroy art, disrupt the lives of the working man and woman, and all of this goes on as Aileen lives in a $33 million mansion and travels around the world in private jets.

Amy Walen and Aileen Getty have so much in common.

Aileen Getty benefits from her oil fortune and gets to play environmentalist to look cool amongst her friends while living a fraud lifestyle.

So does Amy.

She gets to claim she’s for the planet and saving the ozone layer while at Seattle Jeep they congratulate new buyers with Facebook photo shoots before the customers drive off in their gas-powered guzzlers.

They’re frauds who enjoy the power they have over your daily life. You’re the pawn.