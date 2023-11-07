The Scumbag ‘Just Stop Oil’ Climate Terrorist Nerds Who Are Funded & Supported By U.S. Elites Are At It Again

Videos by OutKick

The climate terrorists who clearly don’t have enough sex are at it again in England.

Two climate protesters were arrested Monday at London’s National Gallery after they angrily hammered away at the glass protecting a Diego Velázquez oil painting. Just Stop Oil, a terrorist gang that has pulled stunts such as gluing themselves to the road to stop traffic, claims Monday’s attack was a call to British politicians to “immediately halt all licensing for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the U.K.”

As you might’ve imagined, these scumbags have been exposed as huge hypocrites in the past. In 2022, farmer Charles Goadby made headlines after exposing the group for the piles of trash it left behind on his land after these weirdos tried to tunnel under a road and into an oil terminal.

“All this crap has been left here by the Just Stop Oil campaigners,” Goadby said on a video showing the mess.

“So what I want to know from someone senior at Just Stop Oil – how can you justify this? People dumping crap over our British countryside, polluting it, destroying our countryside and putting our wildlife at risk with rubbish. How can you justify this and tell me this is acceptable?”

There was never a justification. Imagine that.

Meanwhile, back in London on Monday, the hypocrite terrorists were back at it trying to destroy the painting, and as the Associated Press reported, they scumbags were also “slow marching” in traffic and obstructing cars.

Who funds these idiots to pull such stunts?

U.S.-based Climate Emergency Fund gleefully admits it finances Just Stop Oil and its actions.

The Climate Emergency Fund board of directors includes the likes of Rory Kennedy, the daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, and Adam McKay, a former Saturday Night Live head writer who has directed several Will Ferrell movies.

Executive director Margaret Klein Salamon was educated at Harvard. Aileen Getty, an heiress to the Getty oil fortune has financially backed the group.

Elton John, who uses a private jet & Aileen Getty, who bought Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles house for $33 million earlier this year, share a kiss at an AIDS fundraiser in 2017. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Aileen Getty bought Brad Pitt’s house for $33 million.

In a wild twist, Getty wrote last year in the Guardian: “I believe the climate crisis has progressed to the point where we must take disruptive action to try to change course on a planet that is becoming increasingly unlivable.“

Good one, Aileen.

So the solution is to fund scumbag climate terrorists to destroy art and disrupt the common person of this world in the name of change while you and Elton John fly around the world out of the climate activist spotlight?

Actually, you have to appreciate this hustle out of Aileen and her climate scumbag terrorists.

Using your oil heir money to sic scumbags on lowly commoners and art while you move around comfortably his actually a smart hustle.

What a life you created for yourself, Aileen.

“As the planet burns, we are approaching a time when all we’ll have left are pictures and paintings of our beloved Earth, and urban art galleries may be the final resting place for Earth’s sunflowers,” Getty concluded in her October 2022 op-ed in the Guardian.

Don’t worry about Aileen. She’ll be in her $33 million watching it all burn to the ground and writing checks.