Democrat Double Standards On Full Display: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

You know what they say, the only standard that the left upholds is the double standard and just a few days into this week, we already have 1, 2, 3 examples of just that.

Lies, gaslights, projections, deflections, laptops and emails. Let’s take a page out of the Liberal playbook because it’s time for Final Thoughts.

Let’s start off with the tale of 2 “first sons,” shall we? Over the weekend at a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, former President Trump made this claim about the FBI raid of his Mar-A-Lago estate.

To appease the so-called fact-checkers I will say a former federal prosecutor told

MSNBC (barf) that it was unlikely the FBI searched Barron’s room unless there was reason to look for records there.

Well, excuse me sir but we still don’t know if the justification for the raid holds water in

the first place so.. there’s that. But, if the FBI did indeed upend Barron Trump’s room looking for records, or documents or anything of interest to national security, my question would be, are you sure you got the right first son?!

Between Barron Trump and Hunter Biden, I’m not so sure it’s Barron who is the threat to national security! The 16-year-old young Trump or the admitted crack addict turned “energy expert” turned “artist” HUNTER BIDEN….tough choice I know.

But that brings me to another time tested and true career criminal, the pantsuit princess,

Crooked Hillary Clinton. Who had the audacity to tweet this just yesterday..

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…As Trump’s problems

continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a

“Clinton Standard. The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.”

Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails.



Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022



Um excuse me Miss Bathroom Closet Private Server but uh…that’s a BALD-FACED

FREAKIN LIE to the Nth POWER x 5!

Not only did you have more than zero classified emails on your private server, you had

193 of them!

By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

So you better your bottom pantsuit there is a “Clinton Standard” Hillary! For the love of

God does she think we are that stupid?! And not only is there a “Clinton Standard” there is apparently also a Karine Jean-Pierre standard given she, herself, can question election results. Take a listen to this doozy.

So let me get this straight, KJP can question election results, even tweet about STOLEN ELECTIONS, saying Trump stole it from Hillary, saying Brian Kemp stole an election

from Stacey Abrams and that’s about “voting rights” but legit questions surrounding

voter fraud of any kind are off the table and anyone who so much as discusses the

possibility is an enemy of the state?

I tell ya what guys, these Democrats are known for pulling some shady stuff but in 2022

it’s reached a new level.

Whether it’s the Democrats trying to convince the general public inflation is at zero, or

that Democrats didn’t want to defund the police, or Biden created ten thousand million

jobs, or that it was Democrats who wanted to reopen schools and the economy.. I mean

damn..the fact gymnastics here are gold medal worthy.

This is brazen. This is remarkable really. Just listening to this BS makes me feel

dumber.

Which probably explains how Democrats keep getting elected. They spew so much total

crap people become so desensitized, numb and stupid to it they keep checking the “D”

box.

D for Dumb. D for devoid of common sense. D for Democrat.

