Democrat Double Standards On Full Display: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

You know what they say, the only standard that the left upholds is the double standard and just a few days into this week, we already have 1, 2, 3 examples of just that.
Lies, gaslights, projections, deflections, laptops and emails. Let’s take a page out of the Liberal playbook because it’s time for Final Thoughts.
Let’s start off with the tale of 2 “first sons,” shall we? Over the weekend at a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, former President Trump made this claim about the FBI raid of his Mar-A-Lago estate.
To appease the so-called fact-checkers I will say a former federal prosecutor told
MSNBC (barf) that it was unlikely the FBI searched Barron’s room unless there was reason to look for records there.
Well, excuse me sir but we still don’t know if the justification for the raid holds water in
the first place so.. there’s that. But, if the FBI did indeed upend Barron Trump’s room looking for records, or documents or anything of interest to national security, my question would be, are you sure you got the right first son?!
Between Barron Trump and Hunter Biden, I’m not so sure it’s Barron who is the threat to national security! The 16-year-old young Trump or the admitted crack addict turned “energy expert” turned “artist” HUNTER BIDEN….tough choice I know.
But that brings me to another time tested and true career criminal, the pantsuit princess,
Crooked Hillary Clinton. Who had the audacity to tweet this just yesterday..
“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…As Trump’s problems
continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a
“Clinton Standard. The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.”
Um excuse me Miss Bathroom Closet Private Server but uh…that’s a BALD-FACED
FREAKIN LIE to the Nth POWER x 5!
Not only did you have more than zero classified emails on your private server, you had
193 of them!
So you better your bottom pantsuit there is a “Clinton Standard” Hillary! For the love of
God does she think we are that stupid?! And not only is there a “Clinton Standard” there is apparently also a Karine Jean-Pierre standard given she, herself, can question election results. Take a listen to this doozy.
CLAY TRAVIS REACTS TO PETER DOOCY WRECKING KJP’S WOKE IDIOCY
So let me get this straight, KJP can question election results, even tweet about STOLEN ELECTIONS, saying Trump stole it from Hillary, saying Brian Kemp stole an election
from Stacey Abrams and that’s about “voting rights” but legit questions surrounding
voter fraud of any kind are off the table and anyone who so much as discusses the
possibility is an enemy of the state?
PETER DOOCY SCHOOLS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE ABOUT STEALING ELECTIONS
I tell ya what guys, these Democrats are known for pulling some shady stuff but in 2022
it’s reached a new level.
Whether it’s the Democrats trying to convince the general public inflation is at zero, or
that Democrats didn’t want to defund the police, or Biden created ten thousand million
jobs, or that it was Democrats who wanted to reopen schools and the economy.. I mean
damn..the fact gymnastics here are gold medal worthy.
This is brazen. This is remarkable really. Just listening to this BS makes me feel
dumber.
Which probably explains how Democrats keep getting elected. They spew so much total
crap people become so desensitized, numb and stupid to it they keep checking the “D”
box.
D for Dumb. D for devoid of common sense. D for Democrat.
