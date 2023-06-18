Demi Lovato Ditches Exclusive They/Them Pronouns, The Flash’s Ezra Miller Clings to Them

Videos by OutKick

Demi Lovato’s public life is a master class in woke.

The 30-year-old rose to fame as a child star, first on “Barney & Friends” and later on Disney’s “Sonny with a Chance.” She segued to pop stardom, delivering hits like “Here We Go Again” before realizing the true coin of the realm in La La Land is woke.

Lovato is all-in on the subject.

She declared herself nonbinary in 2021 and embraced they/them pronouns. The new, empowered Lovato didn’t stop making the world a better place with that shift alone. She used her sizable social media flock to rail against societal injustices like placing cookies near yogurt dispensers.

“So, I think I’m gonna have to make that hashtag a thing. I will be calling harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.” Demi Lovato

She was so woke she railed against calling aliens from outer space aliens.

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything … That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.” Demi Lovato

It’s about time someone stood up for a creature that slaughtered so many people in countless sci-fi adventures. Her brave stand caught some flak, sadly, with Neil deGrasse Tyson objecting to her argument. Others blasted her for making light of immigration woes with the comments.

You’re never woke enough, a lesson the star is quickly learning.

Most recently, Lovato said she’s “exhausted” with using they/them pronouns and wants to use to her original option, the one used by 99.99999 percent of the population as of five minutes ago.

She/her.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting … I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.” Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato attending a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers

Even her official Biography used they/them pronouns to describe her successful show business career. Will the site go back and change the text to match her new, more flexible state of mind? We’ll see.

And then there’s Ezra Miller. The actor is best known for playing Barry Allen in multiple DCEU movies, including this month’s solo adventure “The Flash.” Miller also embraced a nonbinary persona in recent years, coaxing film scribes to awkwardly describe the actor as they/them in all conversations.

Even the creators of “The Flash” speak of Miller in those terms.

The upside? If Miller had been a straight white male, at least by his own definition, he might have been immediately canceled for just one of the many allegations lodged against him in recent years.

The DCEU actor has been accused of resisting arrest, assault and two separate grooming instances. In an industry where the wrong Tweet can erase decades of success, a la Roseanne Barr, Miller’s actions seemed to spell certain doom.

So much white privilege. So many alleged victims. Would Hollywood erase one of the few nonbinary stars in its galaxy? Apparently not.

“The Flash” hit theaters on schedule, and the film’s creative team want Miller back if the box office recommends a second helping of the DC Comics speedster.

For now, Miller is keeping they/them pronouns. Lovato isn’t technically ditching hers entirely. You can call her she or they, at least until she makes another important pronouncement on the subject.

Stay tuned.

She still feels triggered when filling out forms that ask if she’s a man or a woman, and she won’t stop until her preferred sexual identity is part and parcel of every element of American living.

She/ they have come a long way, baby.