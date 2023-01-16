Demeco Ryans Is A Popular Name For Head Coach Openings

NFL coaching searches are in full swing, and Demeco Ryans might just be the most popular guy around.

The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has interviews lined up for a head coach gig with four teams. He will meet with the Denver Broncos Thursday, followed by the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans later in the week.

Demeco Ryans is emerging as a coveted candidate for several NFL head coach positions. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Ryans has climbed the ranks with the 49ers since 2017. Starting in defensive quality control, he became the inside linebackers coach in 2018. He was named defensive coordinator in 2021. Prior to coaching, he played 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker for Houston and Philadelphia.

In 2022, Ryans led one of the most impressive defensive units in the league. This season, the 49ers defense allowed the fewest points and second-fewest yards in the NFL.

San Francisco coaches are a hot commodity. If Ryans accepts a head coaching job, it would be the third consecutive year that a 49ers assistant has become a head coach elsewhere. Former DC Robert Saleh went to the Jets in 2021 and OC Mike McDaniel took over the Dolphins’ job in 2022.

Ryans will complete all four interviews before San Francisco’s divisional round matchup.

They will take on the winner of Monday Night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.