DeMar DeRozan’s Daughter Screams Credited For Bulls’ Play-In Win Over Toronto Raptors

Anyone that sat down to watch the Eastern Conference play-in game between the Raptors and Bulls was treated to piercing screams during the broadcast.

The screams, which came from Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, may have been the difference-maker in Chicago’s win on Wednesday night.

Peppered throughout the broadcast, Diar’s shrieking was heard every time the Raptors went to the free-throw line.

Diar DeRozan is the real MVP pic.twitter.com/3tDKUiQAuu — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 13, 2023

The young DeRozan’s tactics, while annoying, proved to be effective. Toronto shot a dreadful 50 percent from the charity stripe in what was a four-point loss (109-105) to the Bulls. The Raptors missed a jaw-dropping 18 free throws (18-of-36).

Toronto players are kicking themselves for fumbling a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and letting the tame Bulls offense go off for a 37-point fourth quarter.

As part of the elimination rules, the 10th-seeded Bulls knocked off the 9th-seeded Raptors. It was the first time a 10th seed has won a play-in game.

And the Bulls have young Diar’s screams to thank. She got a cameo in during DeMar’s postgame interview with Cassidy Hubbarth.

Diar DeRozan stopped by to give her dad a hug after the win, but he's too sweaty 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2QrhbJfXvR — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 13, 2023

Second to Diar, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine stole the show. He scored 39 points and uplifted the team while DeMar rested on the bench in the fourth.

The Bulls will take on the Miami Heat on Friday for the final postseason spot in the East.

DeMar already announced that Diar will not be attending Friday’s game, which could be a big mistake …

DeMar knew Diar was the MVP tonight



She's not allowed to come to Miami tho 😂 pic.twitter.com/wveLmlosL5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023

