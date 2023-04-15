DeMar DeRozan Daughter Reportedly Escorted Out Of Arena After Threats

Videos by OutKick
DeMar DeRozan’s 9-year-old daughter Diar was reportedly escorted out of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday after her banshee-like screeching performance went viral, tanked the Raptors’ free throw shooting, and helped her old man’s team win.
If you didn’t see it, Diar had the Raptors rattled with some well-timed screams during the play-in tournament game.
While most people got a kick out of this, some were made mad. Others were very mad and resorted to making threats toward a child.
Disgusting.
According to TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Bulls security learned of “severe online threats” toward DeRozan’s daughter.
As Haynes notes, Bulls security caught wind of the threats against Diar. They then escorted her and her father to the team bus.
That’s enough to freak any parent out. Haynes reported that DeRozan said he wasn’t too worried because he was with his daughter. He also said that he appreciated the security team taking the precautions.
The Bulls won Wednesday night’s game 109-105, with Toronto only hitting 18 of 36 free throws. If you’re not big on math, I’ll help you out: that’s a 50% free throw percentage.
I think any sports fan can understand getting angry about your team losing. Especially in a game they should’ve won. But threatening anyone — let alone a kid — is a no-no.
If you want to be mad at anyone, get mad at the Raptors’ fragile free throw focus.
…don’t threaten them though.
