DeMar DeRozan Daughter Reportedly Escorted Out Of Arena After Threats

DeMar DeRozan’s 9-year-old daughter Diar was reportedly escorted out of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday after her banshee-like screeching performance went viral, tanked the Raptors’ free throw shooting, and helped her old man’s team win.

If you didn’t see it, Diar had the Raptors rattled with some well-timed screams during the play-in tournament game.

demar derozan’s daughter screamed every time the raptors were at the free throw line



the raptors missed 18 free throws



the bulls won by 4



everybody say hello to your 2023 play-in MVP

pic.twitter.com/jZ9hPdOP0g — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 13, 2023

While most people got a kick out of this, some were made mad. Others were very mad and resorted to making threats toward a child.

Disgusting.

According to TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Bulls security learned of “severe online threats” toward DeRozan’s daughter.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday by Bulls’ security and led to team bus with her father after NBA notified team of severe online threats directed at the nine-year-old, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 14, 2023

As Haynes notes, Bulls security caught wind of the threats against Diar. They then escorted her and her father to the team bus.

That’s enough to freak any parent out. Haynes reported that DeRozan said he wasn’t too worried because he was with his daughter. He also said that he appreciated the security team taking the precautions.

DeMar DeRozan to @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport: “As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that.” https://t.co/9FrHlpZM9B — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 14, 2023

The Bulls won Wednesday night’s game 109-105, with Toronto only hitting 18 of 36 free throws. If you’re not big on math, I’ll help you out: that’s a 50% free throw percentage.

I think any sports fan can understand getting angry about your team losing. Especially in a game they should’ve won. But threatening anyone — let alone a kid — is a no-no.

If you want to be mad at anyone, get mad at the Raptors’ fragile free throw focus.

…don’t threaten them though.

