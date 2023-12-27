Delta Airlines Employee Goes Viral For Handling Of Confrontational Transgender Customer

Videos by OutKick

A Delta Airlines employee is blowing up on social media after putting on a masterclass on how to handle someone freaking out about pronouns.

Transgender actor Tommy Dorfman – a male identifying as a woman – posted a video on TikTok over the weekend showing a spat with a Delta Airlines employee at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, according to Newsweek. The core of the issue was a Delta worker had misgendered Dorfman.

It’s unclear in the video if the man the camera was focused on was the sole person being accused or if there was someone else also present. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter because the Delta Airlines employee showed the internet exactly how to deal with someone being purposely unreasonable.

“Wasn’t intentional [misgendering], but if you want to take it intentional…You’re being condescending, and if you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. Which if you’d like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind,” the man said in the video when accused of misgendering. The post no longer appears on Dorfman’s TikTok.

You can watch the full video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pronoun warrior: 0

Delta employee: 1



Give this man a raise.

pic.twitter.com/MWZzfG37iZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2023

Internet rallies around Delta Airlines employee after confrontation with transgender actor.

This is a great example of how to handle someone clearly looking to start a problem. The man was incredibly polite, never raised his voice, made it clear he had no malicious intent, but if Dorfman wanted to continue to be a problem, then the authorities would take it from there.

He didn’t yell, didn’t touch anyone and didn’t escalate the situation. He simply drew a line in the sand and made it clear confrontational behavior wouldn’t be tolerated.

The likely reason why Dorfman took the video down is because it backfired in a huge way. Instead of ruining the man’s life, it appears lots of people agree with him. Many on the internet threw their support behind the Delta employee with plenty of different reactions.

Hey @delta



Give this man a raise and a promotion.pic.twitter.com/psdbUAHsi8 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) December 27, 2023

Trans activist tried bullying an airline employee for “misgendering.” The employee wasn’t having it! 😂



This is the correct way to deal with these narcissists who demand we give in to their delusions.



It’s all just a power trip for them! pic.twitter.com/vMYgLuUpdC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2023

Our pronouns are:



LOVE

IT https://t.co/46eYfQLWm3 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) December 26, 2023

Sad to see this poor Delta employee being harassed, and this video was probably posted online with the intent of costing him his job. He handled it well! https://t.co/97hp4TfsH9 — Max Lugavere (@maxlugavere) December 26, 2023

As OutKick’s great Bobby Burack wrote earlier in the year, it’s okay to step forward and refuse to participate in this nonsense.

This is America. People have the right to live their lives how they want, and people also have the freedom and right to not engage. It goes both ways, and it’s absolutely NOT a one-way street.

The Delta Airlines employee didn’t even appear angry. The man just made it clear there are standards for behavior that Dorfman was violating.

Tommy Dorfman gets into verbal altercation with Delta Airlines employee. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Hopefully, the outrage mob doesn’t try to ruin this guy’s life. He was polite but firm, and that’s exactly how the pronoun brigade should be dealt with if it’s purposely trying to bait someone into a problem. Let me know your thoughts on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.