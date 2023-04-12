Dejounte Murray Destroys ESPN For Unanimously Picking Miami Heat Over Atlanta Hawks

Videos by OutKick

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is taking a victory lap and taunting ESPN after defeating the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

For Murray, the Hawks’ win was an underdog story in the play-in contest against the eighth-seeded Heat. ESPN analysts made their thoughts on the matchup crystal-clear as all 17 analysts picked Miami to win.

But Atlanta upset the naysayers, defeating the Heat, 116-105.

And Murray apparently kept receipts. After the game, the Hawks player re-posted ESPN’s picks and tweeted out, “Jokes On You [Motherf****s].”

Like the Heat, it was a bad day in the office for ESPN.

In ESPN’s defense, Atlanta’s dominant frontcourt play took everyone by surprise as Atlanta out-rebounded Miami, 63-39.

Atlanta’s backcourt of Murray and Trae Young also impacted the win.

Dejounte, the ex-Spurs stars traded to Atlanta last offseason, finished with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. Young chipped in 25 points, seven assists and eight rebounds.

Dejounte Murray Claps Back At ESPN (Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images)

Atlanta advanced to take on the Boston Celtics in round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Miami Heat will take on the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.

Best to steer clear of ESPN’s picks for the rest of the postseason.

Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray Sizes Up Against Max Strus (Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images)