Deion Sanders Shares The Genuine Reason He Brings Celebrities To Colorado To Speak To His Players

Year one of the Deion Sanders experience at Colorado has been a spectacle. The Buffaloes surprised the college football world by starting the season 3-2, play an incredibly exciting brand of football, and have even gotten big-name celebrities to travel to Boulder to catch a glimpse.

One thing that has become clear through the first five weeks of Colorado’s season is that Deion Sanders has some friends, and not just any friends.

Terrell Owens, Snoop Dogg, and DaBaby have all been spotted not only at Colorado games, but intermingled with the team inside the locker room before taking the field. Things then hit a whole different level when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson showed up.

It’s easy to see videos and pictures of these celebrities at Colorado games and assume it’s just a show, that it’s just celebrities taking advantage of a moment or ‘Deion being Deion,’ but that isn’t the case.

Sanders recently sat down Romi Bean of CBS Sports Colorado and explained why he’s brought in so many celebrities to speak to his players this season, and his reasoning was incredibly genuine.

“You want these young men that, most of them come from not great situation, you want them to see success and identify success,” Sanders explained. “You’ve got to understand, a lot of these young men have not met guys of this status and the standard. How many guys on the team do you think have met The Rock? You know, seeing the Rock somewhere?”

“It’s great for these young men to see success. Because it comes in many forms. You don’t just have to have a bat, ball and a glove to be successful,” he continued.

While there are plenty of college football fans out there still rolling their eyes at the Colorado-Deion experience, you can’t roll your eyes at Sanders’ comments here.

It’s not just football for Deion Sanders, it’s become abundantly clear that Sanders cares for his players, and calling on some celebrity friends to show his team that success comes from many walks of life is just the latest example of that.